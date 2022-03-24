FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.04.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$30.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.