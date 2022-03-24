FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Harbour Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBRIY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.23) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.