Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,435. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

