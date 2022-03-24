GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. GAN has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GAN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GAN by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

