GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GAN stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. GAN has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
About GAN (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
