GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

