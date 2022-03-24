Gas (GAS) Price Hits $4.95 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00011322 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and $11.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.95 or 0.07059736 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.05 or 0.99803538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

