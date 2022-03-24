GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

GBGPF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. GB Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

