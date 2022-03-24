GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

