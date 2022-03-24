GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
About GEE Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.