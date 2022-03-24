Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Generac posted sales of $807.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Generac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Generac by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.42. 364,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average of $369.15. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.