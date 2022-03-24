Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Genpact stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,626. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

