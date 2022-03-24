Georg Chmiel Acquires 179,166 Shares of Proptech Group Ltd (ASX:PTG) Stock

Proptech Group Ltd (ASX:PTG – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel purchased 179,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$82,058.03 ($60,783.72).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.
