George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50.

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.22 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

