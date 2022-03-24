Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $105,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. 7,939,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.