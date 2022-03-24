Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.40

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 597277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

