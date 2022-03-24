Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

