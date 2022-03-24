GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Down 5.1%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.19. Approximately 735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.