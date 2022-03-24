Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.