Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 377,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

