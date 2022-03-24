Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON GSF opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.14. The stock has a market cap of £393.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

