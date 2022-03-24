Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 846,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.