Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

GRPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 437,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

