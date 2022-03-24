Gray Television Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE GTN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.