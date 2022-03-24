Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 87,270 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

