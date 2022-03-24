Guillermo Rospigliosi Sells 15,982 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guillermo Rospigliosi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, March 5th, Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00.
EVERTEC stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
About EVERTEC (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.