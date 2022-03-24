Guillermo Rospigliosi Sells 15,982 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guillermo Rospigliosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 5th, Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of EVERTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

