Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

