Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

