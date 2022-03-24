Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

