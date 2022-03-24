Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.48 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 387.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,440 shares of company stock worth $13,650,552 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $449.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.51 and its 200-day moving average is $513.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.88, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.