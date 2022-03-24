Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 1,500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

