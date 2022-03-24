Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,986 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.39 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

