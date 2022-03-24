Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 128,738 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,738 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $155,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.8% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

