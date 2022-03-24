Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.