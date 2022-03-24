Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

EXR opened at $193.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

