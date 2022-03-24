Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $491.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.38. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.59 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

