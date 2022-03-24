Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 64,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,780. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

