Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.
GIFI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,780. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.