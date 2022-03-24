Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

GIFI traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,780. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

