Halma’s (HLMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.39) to GBX 2,750 ($36.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.17).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,503 ($32.95) on Wednesday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,151 ($28.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($43.05). The stock has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,427.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,810.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

