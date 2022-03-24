Hans T. Schambye Acquires 5,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 214,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,933. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Galecto (Get Rating)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
