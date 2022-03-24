HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 195,174 shares.The stock last traded at $14.57 and had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.