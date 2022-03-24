Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).
Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.77) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.15.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
