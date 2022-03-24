Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.77) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,210.15.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

