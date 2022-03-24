Harvey Norman Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6724 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

