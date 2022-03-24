Harvey Norman Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6724 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
HNORY stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.
Harvey Norman Company Profile (Get Rating)
