Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Lynda Shillaw Purchases 5,754 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.42 ($13,104.82).

HWG opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. Harworth Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.