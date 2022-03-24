Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.85 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HWG stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.37. The stock has a market cap of £551.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.42 ($13,104.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

