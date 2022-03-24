HC Wainwright Raises Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $15.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,387. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.