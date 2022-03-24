HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 285.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ STSA opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.