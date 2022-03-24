H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells $544,125.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,125,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

