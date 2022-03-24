Head to Head Analysis: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 1.34 $3.93 billion $4.13 7.27

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 0 7 7 0 2.50

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips 19.26% 9.33% 4.12%

Risk and Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care. This segment comprises the Personal Care, Domestic Appliances, Oral Healthcare, and Mother & Child Care businesses. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment unites the businesses related to the promise of precision diagnosis and disease pathway selection, and the businesses related to image-guided, minimally invasive treatments. This segment comprises the Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, Healthcare Informatics and Image-Guided Therapy businesses. The Connected Care & Health Informatics segment focuses on patient care solutions, advanced analytics and patient and workflow optimization inside and outside the hospital, and aims to unlock synergies from integrating and optimizing patient care pathways and leveraging provider-payer-patient business models. This segment comprises the Monitoring & Analytics, Therapeutic Care, Population Health Management, and Sleep & Re

