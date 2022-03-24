Head to Head Comparison: Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31% NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17%

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 57.84 $1.62 million N/A N/A NVIDIA $26.91 billion 23.81 $9.75 billion $3.85 66.63

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90

NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $341.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

