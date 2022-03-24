Head-To-Head Comparison: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97% PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96%

Westaim has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 10.09 -$34.40 million $0.05 35.15 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.71

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westaim and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

PolyPid has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 203.52%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

