Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

